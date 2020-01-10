Mayor Says St. Elizabeth Municipality Will Be Proactive To Deal With Drought

Mr. Sangster, who was addressing Thursday’s (January 9) monthly meeting of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, in Black River, cited a recent report from the Meteorological Service of Jamaica that sections of the island could experience a deficit in rainfall.

Against this background, he said the Municipality will be taking swift action to procure sterilised water trucks and have the precious commodity trucked to drought-stricken communities in St. Elizabeth.

The Mayor said it is imperative that the trucks help to alleviate water shortages across the parish.

“Last year, we moved a little late in getting sterilised trucks to roll out [but] we will have to look at making an earlier step this year to securing these vehicles,” Mr. Sangster noted.

“We are going to have to be very proactive now and take all the necessary steps to prepare ourselves to face the challenges that may arise,” he added.

Mr. Sangster also indicated that the Municipality is anticipating the new water trucks to be procured by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development during financial year 2020/2021.

“It is a situation where the Minister has indicated that they are providing us with the trucks, so we are well on the way towards the necessary arrangement and then to move on to procurement of the trucks,” the Minister explained.

“We will look at all these factors and see how best we can address them to meet the [water] challenges that are going to face us,” he added.