Mayor Pleased With Readiness Of Black River Hospital

Story Highlights Chairman of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Black River, Councillor Derrick Sangster, says he is pleased with the level of readiness at the Black River Hospital to handle any suspected case of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The hospital recently completed a 23-bed quarantine facility on the male ward that was retrofitted with the relevant testing and protective equipment to treat potential COVID-19 cases in the town.

At Thursday’s (April 9) monthly meeting of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation in Black River, Mr. Sangster said he had toured the new ward with Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green, and was satisfied with the work carried out.

“They have retrofitted the upstairs to accommodate cases of the coronavirus or COVID-19 and it has been beautifully retrofitted,” he said.

Mr. Sangster explained that other health facilities in the parish are in the process of establishing similar isolation areas, but “here in Black River, we are ready to meet the challenges that may arise”.

In the meantime, Mayor Sangster noted that the Municipality has been providing the St. Elizabeth Health Department with supplies and support to fight COVID-19 and mitigate its spread in the parish.

On April 2, the Municipality, through donations made by the Jamaica Guangdong Association, was able to provide the health department with protective gear and sanitising products to assist doctors and nurses who are working on the front lines in St. Elizabeth.