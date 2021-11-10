Mayor Of Montego Bay Wants Business Owners To Spruce Up Establishments

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, is encouraging the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) to urge business owners in the city to give their establishments a facelift.

Councillor Williams was addressing a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ held at the offices of the St. James Municipal Corporation in Montego Bay, St. James, on November 8.

The Mayor outlined that businesses, especially those on key streets in the city centre, should spruce up their establishments for the Christmas season.

“I use this opportunity to call on the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce to urge business owners and operators to give a facelift to their establishments, especially on St. James Street, Market Street, Harbour Street and Barnett Street,” Councillor Williams said.

“I am sure this will give a new look and feel to the city as we approach the Yuletide season,” he added.

The Think Tank was held by the St. James Municipal Corporation to highlight infrastructural and other changes that are slated to be implemented in the city for the upcoming festive season.

Among the topics discussed were the annual Christmas Tree-Lighting Ceremony, vending in the city, as well as the sections of the parish affected by heavy rainfall on November 8.