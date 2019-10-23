Mayor Calls On Citizens To Support Security Forces

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Homer Davis, is appealing to residents to give the security forces the necessary assistance in the ongoing fight against crime and violence.

Addressing a civic ceremony in Sam Sharpe Square, Montego Bay, on National Heroes Day (October 21), the Mayor said the security forces should be commended for the job they have been doing, especially under difficult and trying circumstances.

The Mayor argued that Montego Bay is on the cusp of greatness and simply needs the support of all stakeholders to make it the destination of choice and also the pride of the Caribbean.

“Let us not forget that our parish and city are still under a state of emergency,” the Mayor noted.

“I continue to appeal to the citizens to give your full support to our security forces. The fight against crime and violence is not limited to the security forces. It takes a concerted effort, and we as citizens need to play our part to ensure that Montego Bay becomes a place of unity and a place to live, do business and raise our families,” he added.

The Mayor pointed out that many good opportunities were squandered in the past and that all stakeholders have a duty to ensure that “this never happens again”.

He said the all-in approach is the only way forward and that there is enough to build on in making Montego Bay a shining example for other cities in the region.

Mr. Davis also paid tribute to the 16 men and women who received awards named after National Hero, the Right Hon. Samuel Sharpe, calling them the true “heroes and heroines” of the city.

“Today, we salute you for your work and dedication. Today is a day to show that we are a city of love… a city that recognises the hard work of its citizens,” the Mayor said.