May Pen Examination Depot Closed For Deep Cleaning And Sanitization

The Island Traffic Authority (ITA) advises that it’s May Pen Examination Depot has been temporarily closed for deep cleaning and sanitization today, Thursday, March 25, 2020.

Persons requiring the services of the May Pen Depot are therefore encouraged to visit the next nearest depot as is convenient for urgent matters; while persons who are scheduled for testing during the period of closure are being asked to contact the ITA at 876-754-2814 or 876-754-2816.

The Depot will reopen on Monday, March 29, 2021.

The ITA apologizes for any inconvenience caused and continues to encourage persons to exercise caution and follow the protocols established for the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 Virus.