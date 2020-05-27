May 27 Day Of Prayer For Child Month

The 2020 Child Month activities, staged by the National Child Month Committee (NCMC), will culminate with a digital Day of Prayer on Wednesday, May 27, led by the Mandeville Seventh-day Adventist Church in Manchester, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Chair of the NCMC, Dr. Pauline Mullings, is appealing to Jamaicans to participate in this important day on the 2020 Child Month calendar.

“With all that is happening, due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the uncertainty going forward, our children really need prayers,” she said.

Dr. Mullings pointed out that this digital age provides an opportunity for a wider reach, and, therefore, several pastors and church leaders will be participating in the day’s event, which can be viewed via the NCMC Facebook page.

She is encouraging churches across the island to engage their congregations virtually in fervent prayer focusing on the mental, emotional, spiritual and physical well-being of children; the safety of children online; and the well-being of parents, caregivers and teachers as they guide the children.

Guest speaker at the 2020 national Day of Prayer is Pastor Francis West of the Mandeville Seventh-day Adventist Church.

This year’s Child Month is being celebrated under the theme ‘Unplug Negativity, Connect Positivity…Think!’

Lead sponsors for Child Month 2020 are GraceKennedy Limited, National Baking Company Foundation and VM Foundation.