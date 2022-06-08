Materials Being Prepared For Jamaica Laws Website

The preparation of materials for upload to the Jamaica Laws website is in progress.
This was disclosed by Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, during her contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 7.
“The Law Revision Secretariat has completed and delivered revised laws for three legislative years, 2016, 2017 and 2018, during the reporting period of fiscal year 2021/2022 and has also completed and finalised update for the 2019 statutes,” Mrs. Malahoo Forte said.
She noted that the next steps are the completion of typesetting and proofreading for 2019 subsidiary legislation and for legislative years 2020 and 2021.
The Minister informed that the update of the website is under way, with upload of 2016 revised laws (Statutes and Subsidiary Legislation) now 50 per cent complete, as 70 pieces of new and amended legislation have been uploaded.
In addition, the Acts of Parliament 2001, 2005 to 2020 have been uploaded and 80 per cent upload of the Jamaica Gazettes 2001 to 2021 has been achieved.
Meanwhile, a digitisation project is ongoing to convert and index copies of the Jamaica Gazette, Proclamations, Rules and Regulations and Extraordinary from the hard copy and soft copy.
This is for the purposes of preservation, maximisation of storage space, as well as to create digital content that can eventually be organised and made available online to the public.