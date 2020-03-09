Mary Seacole’s Legacy To Be Celebrated On International Women’s Day, Sunday, March 8

Story Highlights The MSF, a charitable Jamaican organization established in 1998, is also partnering with the UK-based Mary Seacole Trust to tell the story of the renowned nurse.

She was known for her many acts of kindness, particularly in caring for wounded British soldiers during the Crimean War from 1853 to 1856. Mary Seacole died in May 1881.

The Mary Seacole Foundation (MSF), in collaboration with the Institute of Jamaica (IOJ), will be celebrating the life and legacy of Jamaican nurse, Mary Seacole, during a special event on International Women’s Day, Sunday, March 8.

The event, titled ‘Welcome Home Mary Seacole’, will be held at the IOJ’s Lecture Hall, 10 East Street, Kingston, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

A key feature of Sunday’s event will be an audio-visual presentation on the achievement of a statue being erected in honouring of Ms. Seacole – a black Jamaican woman – in the heart of the capital of the British Empire – London.

Mary Seacole was born in Kingston on November 23, 1805. Her father was a Scottish army officer and her mother, a free black woman.

Director of the MSF, Sonia Mills, said Mary Seacole’s memory was first honoured by the nurses in Jamaica when they named their headquarters – ‘Mary Seacole House’.

In 1991, the Jamaican Government posthumously bestowed on her the country’s fourth-highest honour, the Order of Merit.

Additionally, Miss Mills said the female hall of residence at the University of the West Indies Mona Campus bears her name in recognition of her contribution to medicine, healing, and nursing.

Miss Mills said the Foundation will be seeking to heighten awareness of Miss Seacole’s attributes, “and help young women and men find in themselves the spirit of Mary Seacole”.

“In the future, we will develop programmes which will try to inculcate the spirit of Mary Seacole, especially in children, because we believe that that is where it [should start],” she said.