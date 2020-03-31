Market Hours Extended From Thursday To Saturday

Story Highlights Markets across the island will now open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday.

This is an extension of the restricted opening hours of 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., put in place by the Government as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Speaking at a digital press conference from Jamaica House on Monday (March 30), Prime Minister, the Most, Hon Andrew Holness said it has come to his attention that persons are not observing the social distancing rule at the markets as they rush to make their purchases ahead of the 2:00 p.m. closure.

“So, we have taken a second look at the order for our markets and we have decided that we will make an adjustment,” he said.

“The order note stipulates that markets are open from six in the morning to two in the afternoon for the week. Now we’re stipulating that for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the market will be open at 6:00 a.m. as specified, but they will close at 6:00 p.m.,” he noted.

Mr. Holness said that the extended opening hours will reduce clustering and allow persons to have more scheduled visits “instead of everyone trying to get to the market before it closes, resulting in congestion and reduced space for social distancing”.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister said the Government is also aware that some persons are still keeping parties, disregarding the orders banning large gatherings and entertainment activities.

Consequently, he said Cabinet met with Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson to discuss an increase in the enforcement of the orders, and there will now be increased vigilance on the part of law enforcement, through an islandwide curfew, and prosecution of persons found to be in violation.

The curfew will take effect on Wednesday, April 1 and will see restriction on movement for seven days, between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and. 6:00 am.