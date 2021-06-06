JIS News
Mangrove Replanting (PHOTOS)

Climate Change
June 5, 2021
Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), and Head, Caribbean Sub-Regional Office, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Vincent Sweeney (left), participate in mangrove replanting activities along the Palisadoes strip within the Palisadoes-Port Royal Protected Area (P-PRPA) on June 4. Observing is Chief Executive Officer, and Government Town Planner, National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), Peter Knight.
Head, Caribbean Sub-Regional Office, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Vincent Sweeney (left), and Chief Executive Officer and Government Town Planner, National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), Peter Knight, take part in mangrove replanting activities along the Palisadoes strip within the Palisadoes-Port Royal Protected Area (P-PRPA), on June 4.
Director, Environmental Management and Conservation, National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), Anthony McKenzie (left), along with Chief Executive Officer, and Government Town Planner, NEPA, Peter Knight, participates in mangrove replanting activities along the Palisadoes strip within the Palisadoes-Port Royal Protected Area (P-PRPA), on June 4.
