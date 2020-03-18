Mandela Park Closed

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) wishes to advise the public that considering the Government of Jamaica’s announced restrictions on gatherings in public spaces, The Mandela Park in Half-Way-Tree has been closed until further notice.

The NSWMA continues to closely monitor the announcements of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and all stakeholders to ensure we have accurate and up-to-date information to make decisions in the best interest of our employees and the citizens of Jamaica.

Contact

Mr. Audley Gordon

Executive Director

National Solid Waste Management Authority

876-451-4069