Malvern Branch Library Gets Solar Power System

A state-of-the-art solar system has been installed at the Malvern Branch Library in St. Elizabeth, which is expected to significantly reduce the library’s monthly electricity bill.

Renewable energy investor, BMR Energy, donated the system, which was officially commissioned into service on Wednesday (November 3).

It comprises a four-kilowatt solar panel array and a compact five-kilowatt Lithium-ion battery storage facility.

The Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz, in his address at the commissioning, said that the donation is “timely, as online classes will cause libraries to consume more electricity”.

He noted that during the pandemic “when so many students are utilising online platforms for classes, libraries are facilitating the educational advancement of our students through the provision of much-needed internet access and computer service”

Minister Vaz said that the provision of solar systems is integral for the development of rural communities and “with the incorporation of renewable energy, we can reduce government-spend on electricity and increase efficiency in the use of energy”.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, in her remarks pointed out that utility bills are “among the most expensive operational costs of many educational institutions, and anything that can help to reduce those costs is welcome”.

She commended BMR Energy for the donation. “By investing in education, you are helping to prepare the next [generation] of skilled employees and innovative and creative thinkers, who can move our economy and society forward,” she noted.

Chief Executive Officer of BMR Energy, Bruce Levy, said his company believes in good corporate social responsibility and, to date, has contributed more than $100 million to projects focused on education, safety, and community development.

“The solarisation of the Malvern library is the latest initiative in our efforts to contribute to education and community development in Jamaica. This donation brings the latest technology for renewable energy and energy storage to the library,” he noted.

“This is an important step because renewable energy is going to be used more in the future,” he added.

Library personnel will benefit from training in renewable energy technologies through arrangement with BMR Energy.