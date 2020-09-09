Major infrastructure upgrades to five hospitals

The Government will be undertaking major infrastructure upgrades to five hospitals across the island during its new term, says Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

These are Spanish Town, St. Catherine; St. Ann’s Bay, St. Ann; May Pen, Clarendon; and Bustamante Children’s and the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) in St. Andrew.

In addition, work will be completed on the Cornwall Regional Hospital and the Western Children’s Hospital in St. James.

“Simultaneously, we will retrofit 110 health facilities across the island with technology that will provide high-speed Internet capacity, and [provide] modern information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure to assist in the delivery of healthcare,” Mr. Holness said.

The Prime Minister was outlining some of the plans of the new Government, at his swearing-in ceremony at King’s House on Monday (September 7).

He pledged to strengthen the social safety net and increase social equity in the society.

“We will support access to day care for lower-income families. We will embark on a comprehensive reform of social security that will consolidate and simplify statutory deductions while creating more convenient means of participation in the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and the National Housing Trust (NHT) for certain categories of workers,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the social security reforms will aim to facilitate universal participation in the national insurance scheme, and pave the way for unemployment insurance to become a reality in Jamaica.