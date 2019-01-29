LPMS Will Assist Greatly in Drafting New Legislation – Justice Minister

Story Highlights The Ministry of Justice has a new Legislative Production Management System (LPMS), which will greatly aid the country to efficiently draft new legislation and update existing laws.

“The Legislative Production Management System (LPMS) is a comprehensive, modern, computerized tool that has the capability to manage the life-cycle of legislative documents, from drafting to publishing,” Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, said at the opening of a recent two-day LPMS Workshop, held at the Ministry of Justice, in Kingston.

Mr. Chuck said the system will effectively connect all the departments and units mandated to assist in the drafting and publishing of legislation, which will result in a speedier legislation process and reduce the amount of paper used.

“We use reams and reams of paper as we do legislative drafting. The idea is that you (legislative drafters) will be connected on this system and all the corrections will be circulated amongst the different departments without having the hard copy moving from department to department,” the Minister explained.

All Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) involved in the preparation of legislation will be linked through the LPMS, including the Ministry of Justice, The Office of Parliamentary Counsel, the Legal Reform Department, the Government Printing Office, the Attorney General Chambers and the Houses of Parliament.

“Other MDAs will also have access to the system to view the status of each piece of legislation,” Mr. Chuck noted.

He lauded the Canadian High Commission for the provision of the new software and acknowledged their continuous contribution to the reformation of the Jamaican justice system.

With implementation of the LPMS software, the Minister hopes that many outdated laws will be brought up-to-date.