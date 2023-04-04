Logistics-Centred Economy Cited as Key to Spurring Growth

Building a logistics-centred economy by, among other things, strengthening Jamaica’s special economic zones (SEZs) is being proposed by Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) President, Metry Seaga, as a key strategy to help in spurring domestic growth.
“It is time to streamline processes to encourage investments, increase the speed of import and export processes, and remove other impediments to business operations. We have an urgent responsibility to implement the required policies and build the infrastructure needed to see us make progress,” Mr. Seaga stated.
He was addressing the inaugural staging of the PSOJ President’s Breakfast Forum at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston on Tuesday (April 4).
Mr. Seaga, who said the private sector is “eager to collaborate with the Government to bring the logistics-centred economy to fruition”, emphasised that urgent policy action, in this regard, is required by the Administration.
He maintained that the private sector must be involved in the discussions on this issue and engage with key partners and stakeholders, “as we explore innovative solutions for sustainable national development”.
Mr. Seaga indicated that the PSOJ assembled a diverse and knowledgeable panel to explore the issue.
Its members include Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA), Kelli-Dawn Hamilton; Associate, Myers, Fletcher and Gordon, Jezeel Martin and Chairman and CEO, Musson Group, P.B. Scott.
The panellists deliberated on investment and backward linkage opportunities and the role these play in the Jamaican economy.
“Together, we can work towards creating a logistics-centred economy and strengthening our SEZs, ultimately creating a more prosperous and vibrant Jamaica,” Mr. Seaga declared.
The forum was held under the theme ‘Let’s Get Serious About Our Logistics-Centred Economy and Special Economic Zones’.