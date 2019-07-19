Local Government Ministry to Employ 4,000 Youth This Summer

Story Highlights The Ministry of Local Government and Community Development’s Youth Summer Employment Programme (YSEP) has been expanded to engage approximately 4,000 persons this year.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond Mckenzie, made the disclosure at the launch of YSEP 2019 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Thursday (July 18).

“We started in (2017) with 2,700 and we went up to 3,500 last year. Because of the demand on the programme and the fact that hundreds of young people have shown an interest…we are looking at close to 4,000 young people for this year,” he said.

The Ministry of Local Government and Community Development’s Youth Summer Employment Programme (YSEP) has been expanded to engage approximately 4,000 persons this year.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond Mckenzie, made the disclosure at the launch of YSEP 2019 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Thursday (July 18).

“We started in (2017) with 2,700 and we went up to 3,500 last year. Because of the demand on the programme and the fact that hundreds of young people have shown an interest…we are looking at close to 4,000 young people for this year,” he said.

He noted that 250 persons were recommended by entities such as the Jamaica 4-H Clubs and student council bodies.

Under the YSEP, young people are engaged at municipal corporations across the island to undertake data collection and support administrative services in order to improve service delivery and ensure greater levels of efficiency.

Minister Mckenzie said that data garnered by the participants over the years has been instrumental in boosting revenue collection by the municipal authorities, particularly trade licence fees.

“The local authorities [were] able to collect in excess of $230 million in the last financial year because of [their] efforts in the field in collecting data,” he noted.

For his part, State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, hailed the programme, noting that it demonstrates the Government’s commitment to “promote, enhance and make available, opportunities for every one of you [young people]”.

Individuals will be employed for six weeks, earning $8,500 weekly, with $9,500 per week for team leaders.

YSEP participants are scheduled to participate in orientation sessions on July 22, and the programme is scheduled to conclude on August 30.