Local Government Minister Hands Over Houses to Indigents in Manchester

Story Highlights Studio units were handed over to two indigent persons at Hatfield, in Manchester, on April 25, by Minister of local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie.

Mr. Clifton McPherson, who lived on the streets in Mandeville, and wheelchair bound Mr. Denroy Rowe were the happy recipients.

The units were constructed by the Manchester Municipal Corporation, but the money will be refunded by the Ministry under its Indigent Housing Programme.

Studio units were handed over to two indigent persons at Hatfield, in Manchester, on April 25, by Minister of local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie.

Mr. Clifton McPherson, who lived on the streets in Mandeville, and wheelchair bound Mr. Denroy Rowe were the happy recipients.

The units were constructed by the Manchester Municipal Corporation, but the money will be refunded by the Ministry under its Indigent Housing Programme.

“We committed last year to build 28 such facilities across the island, two for each parish. We made a commitment that we are going to build houses that will stand the test of time and we are going to use concrete and steel,” Mr. McKenzie said.

“This is the 11th such unit I am opening since we started. We have more under construction and by August of this year, we would have completed the first round of the 28 that were committed, and then we will roll out more than 50 across the country in the new financial year,” the Minister added.

He said the programme is critical because every day he receives many letters and pictures from persons across the island who want to benefit from one of the solutions.

Mr. McKenzie said all units are properly equipped with a new bed, table and chairs, two burner gas stove with a cylinder, refrigerator, perimeter fencing, water supply, electricity and a paved driveway.

“We ensure that the occupants are monitored almost weekly by the staff of the Poor Relief Department. We do not give them the units and leave them on their own. We have to ensure their safety, otherwise they would be placed in the infirmaries and be treated there; so the houses are an extension of the infirmary and we are committed to ensure that we maintain a very high standard,” the Minister said.

He said that an abandoned unit on the property, owned by the Government, will be refurbished and proper kitchen and bathroom facilities added, so that they can continue to advance the conditions of persons who rely on the State.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rowe told JIS News that he is grateful for the unit. “I give thanks and praise. Me love it; me feel it in me heart.”

The other recipient, Mr. McPherson, was also overjoyed to receive his new house. “I am glad for it, because it was difficult to rest in the nights,” he said.