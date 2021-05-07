Local Government And Rural Development Minister Announces Time Concession To Allow For Florists, Gift Shops And Pharmacies To Operate Until 4pm On Sunday May 9, 2021

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, has announced that florists, gift shops and pharmacies will be allowed to operate for two hours beyond this coming Sunday’s 2pm curfew. Only persons employed to those businesses will be allowed to be at their workplace or make deliveries to customers during the hours of 2pm and 4pm on Sunday, May 9, 2021, to facilitate the creation/making of and the delivery of gifts celebrating Mother’s Day. Customers will not be allowed to be served at the business premises.

“We recognize that this year, the traditional gatherings and other expressions of love and appreciation for our mothers will not be possible, and so the Government wanted to do something practical to acknowledge the blessing of family on this most special of days in Jamaica, and indeed across the world.