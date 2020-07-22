Local Authorities Received 3,773 Development Applications Valued At $148.3 Billion

Local authorities and partner agencies received 3,773 development applications valued at $148.3 billion in the last financial year, with 2,777 approved within 90 days, representing an approval rate of nearly 84 per cent.

Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, made the disclosure during his 2020/21 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (July 21), under the theme ‘Building National Resilience through Continuous Investment in Local Government’.

Mr. McKenzie said the out-turn is commendable in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19), which curtailed activities in the construction sector.

“It has been a challenging time, as construction projects across the country were affected. But despite that… as Jamaica works to recover from the pandemic, the expansion of the built environment will continue to move apace,” he said.

Mr. McKenzie emphasised that the development approvals process is one of the main elements contributing to Jamaica’s growth agenda.

Against this background, he encouraged local authorities to continue demonstrating a high level of responsibility “as we move forward to increase the process of [development] approvals”.