Local And Foreign Partners Lauded For Assisting PICA

Local, regional and international partners that have been assisting the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) in its ongoing pursuit to fulfil its mandate of securing Jamaica’s borders, has been lauded by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Courtney Williams.

“As the agency celebrates its 15th anniversary and shortly, thereafter, Jamaica 60, my hope is that we can strengthen our bond to implement more initiatives that will improve the agency’s operations and, ultimately, add greater value to the lives of the Jamaican people,” he said, at PICA stakeholders’ banquet held at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston, in St. Andrew, on June 23.

The stakeholders’ banquet formed part of activities to mark PICA’s 15th anniversary as an Executive Agency, which was achieved on June 1, 2007.

Mr. Williams said he looks forward to the many initiatives under way and those in the pipeline that will be implemented by the agency.

Citing the e-passport technology, he argued that the initiative offers greater convenience to holders and will improve the travelling public’s experience at different ports worldwide.

“As the agency celebrates with pride the accomplishments of the past 15 years, I remain strongly positive that all the valued stakeholders will continue to work collaboratively to exceed the Jamaican public’s expectation and to make the next 15 years even more glorious,” he said.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that with the help of stakeholders and partners, PICA has been able to realise several notable achievements over the years.

He said through the guidance and support of the Ministry of National Security, as well as the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, among other stakeholders, the agency’s passport and issuance service received ISO 9001: 2015 certification in December 2021.

Mr. Williams urged the management and staff of the agency to continue to work smart to maintain the ISO certification and to have other areas of their operation so designated in the near future.

He also thanked the United Kingdom’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), which assisted PICA in establishing a document forensic lab in August 2021.

The lab aims to assist in detecting fraudulent documents and minimise instances of identity theft.

Mr. Williams informed that other international partners include air transport IT provider SITA and Canadian Banknote Ltd. (CBN).

“SITA assisted with initiatives such as the Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) and other border management technologies that not only strengthened Jamaica’s border management procedures but ensured that as a country we process passengers more efficiently and timely,” he noted.

Mr. Williams said CBN has worked to make the Jamaican passport secure and to ensure that it is produced to the required standard for international travel.

The Permanent Secretary also acknowledged the various agencies that have been integral to the agency’s flagship Diaspora initiative – the Access Jamaica Expo.

Recognising the stakeholders, Chief Executive Officer, PICA, Andrew Wynter, said they have been integral to the continued growth of the agency.

“This agency would not be where it is today without the valuable contribution of all of you who have helped us throughout this journey. As our stakeholders, I want you to know that this agency fully appreciates, fully thanks you and we are really grateful for this opportunity to show you our appreciation,” he added.