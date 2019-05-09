Let’s End Violence Against Children – Minister Samuda

Story Highlights Minister without Portfolio with oversight for the Education, Youth and Information Ministry, Hon. Karl Samuda, is appealing for all Jamaicans to work together to end violence against the nation’s children.

“Every day we wake up we hear sad stories…; it has to come to a stop,” he said.

Minister Samuda made the remarks during a visit to the Haile Selassie High School on Payne Avenue, St. Andrew, on May 8.

In providing safety tips to the students, the Minister encouraged them to be alert and aware of their surroundings at all times.

“When you are going home, don’t walk alone, no matter where you are and how safe you think you are. Walk with a friend or two, and make sure that your eyes are alert and take note of your environment,” he said.

He noted that the collaboration of all citizens is critical in protecting children.

“We all have to fight together. We have to cooperate with our teachers, our parents and our friends and relatives… . I beg for your support,” he said.

Mr. Samuda’s visit to Haile Selassie High was part of activities for Teachers’ Day.

The observance was in keeping with Education Week activities from May 5 to 11 under the theme ‘Empowering Educators: Retooling, Innovating, Networking for Sustainable Development’.