Leslie Harrow Appointed New Director General of ODPEM

Story Highlights Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie has announced the appointment of Leslie Harrow, as the new Director-General of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), effective Monday, November 2.

Mr. McKenzie said Mr. Harrow is bringing some 25 years of service and experience in the field of administration and governance, to the organization.

He made the announcement at a church service, to mark the launch of Local Government and Community Month on November 1, at the Webster Memorial United Church in St. Andrew.

With over two decades of public service, the newly appointed Director-General has held numerous positions at the Electoral Office of Jamaica and will now fill a critical position at the ODPEM, which has been vacant for over a year.

“I want to thank Mr. Richard Thompson, the Deputy Director-General, who has acted over that period, for the service that he has offered to the organisation and the team of men and women of the entity,” he said.

The ODPEM is the national disaster organization responsible for disaster management in Jamaica and has been charged with the responsibility for taking action to reduce the impact of disasters and emergencies on the Jamaican population and its economy.