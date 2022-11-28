Lennon High School Students Recognised for Good Deeds

Lennon High School in Clarendon has rewarded three students, Karysse Allen, Devon Anderson, and Damaine Carridice for good deeds performed at the institution.

Under the award scheme, students are identified by various officials at the school when they show kindness to others and to the institution and, thereafter, rewarded.

Karysse was recognised for preventing a fifth form male student from taking away a first former’s money.

She said as she witnessed what was happening, with boldness, she stepped between the two boys.

“I told him not to give the other boy his money. So, I stopped that,” Karysse said, adding that the award caught her by surprise, and she now feels “proud of myself.”

“If you do good to others, it will come back to you. So anything that you do now, in the future, it will make an impact on you,” she told JIS News, after collecting her trophy during a recent ceremony at the school.

For Devon, one morning while passing the Dean of Discipline’s office, he saw garbage scattered nearby, and “everyone was passing it; so I decided to stop and clean it [up] before she got here.”

He said he felt it was the right thing to do, and he will “continue to work hard and do good.”

For his part, Damaine often displayed disruptive tendencies. But one day, he surprised his classmates and teacher, by cleaning the classroom and rearranging it.

Dean of Discipline at the institution, Katrice Meeks, said the students are not only working for academic excellence, as the school wants them to be “functional individuals” in the society.

“We want them to be outstanding stalwarts; and it is our responsibility to help instill in them, qualities that will help them to attain extraordinary success,” she said.

Ms. Meeks pointed out that the acts of kindness are encouraging, and “we cannot allow these things to go unnoticed.”

“Whenever a student performs selfless acts, he or she must be publicly recognised,” the Dean added.