Lennon High Gets Interactive Panel from Huawei

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, has welcomed the donation of a Huawei IdeaHub Interactive Panel to Lennon High School in Mocho, Clarendon.

The presentation was made by Huawei Technologies Regional Director, Courtney Hamilton, to the school’s Acting Principal, Tanesha Powell, during a handover ceremony at the institution on Thursday (November 11).

An interactive panel is a mounted device that enables users to make vibrant visual presentations and control on-screen data through digital touchscreen interactions.

Mr. Morgan, who is the Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central where the school is located, said Huawei’s gesture “sends a signal that there are people who are willing to invest in the education of our young people”.

“I’m very sure that the teachers who are going to use it… [will benefit greatly, as it is] going to enhance their ability to educate the children who they are in charge of,” he added.

Mr. Morgan said it was encouraging that the firm gave consideration to assisting Lennon High, noting that this is expected to have a positive ripple effect on the wider community of Mocho.

He noted that Huawei is a reputable entity that develops and supplies high-quality technology solutions, adding that “all that is required is the human element to make it better”.

As such, he encouraged the Lennon High School community to treat the interactive panel “[like] a prized possession” by diligently maintaining it.

“I want to thank Huawei very much. I’m sure the school population appreciates it, and the people of Mocho and North Central Clarendon appreciate it as well,” Mr. Morgan added.