Legal Aid Council Stages Justice Fair In Savanna-La-Mar Friday

The Legal Aid Council (LAJ) is taking its quarterly Justice Fair to Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, on Friday (July 26).

The event will be held at Independence Park from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Executive Director of the LAC, Hugh Faulkner, told JIS News that residents will be able to access legal services and advice on a range of matters.

“If persons have criminal matters in court and they need a lawyer, we can do the assignment right there (at the fair). If they have family members who are detained as a result of the State of Emergency, we can provide duty counsel at no cost,” he said.

He told JIS News that representatives from the Ministry of Justice, Administrator General’s Department, Dispute Resolution Foundation and the Victim Services Division will be on hand to provide information and advice.

“The Public Defender will also have counsels available on the day to assist persons who believe that their rights may have been violated,” Mr. Faulkner said.

He said there will be live outside broadcast of the event on Power 106FM.

The Justice Fairs are part of the LAC’s outreach efforts, aimed at ensuring that Jamaicans have adequate access to legal services.

The LAC provided legal assistance for 2,484 cases in the Parish Courts during the 2018/2019 fiscal year.