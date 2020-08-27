Legal Aid Council intensifies safety measures

The Legal Aid Council (LAC) has intensified sanitisation practices used during scheduled Mobile Justice Unit visits across the island.

The Council provides legal consultation services to Jamaicans, and through its mobile justice units extends the reach of its work by providing access to persons in marginalised and deep-rural communities.

Attorney at law with the Legal Aid Council, Mishka Anderson, told JIS News that the safety of Jamaicans remains a priority.

“In dealing with the increased number of COVID-19 cases, what we have done is ramped up our sanitisation of persons who visit the unit. They are sanitised upon entry, they are sanitised after they leave the sitting area, and after they leave the consultant, the space is sanitised as well. So, everything that is used by each patron is sanitised after they leave,” she explained.

Ms. Anderson also said with the new curfew hours announced by the Government, the operations of the units will also be impacted.

“As it relates to the number of visits, they are relatively the same. The change for the schedule in September is in relation to the time, so given that there is a curfew within certain areas, for example, within Kingston and St. Andrew and some surrounding areas, usually the time is from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and that is usually adjusted depending on where we are going. [Once we make a change] the public will be notified as soon as is possible,” she added.

There are 13 visits scheduled for the month of September. On September 2, there will be a visit to the Manchester Justice Centre, and on September 3 at the Granville Community Centre in St. James.

During the second week, there will be five visits, one to the Hanover Justice Centre on September 7; Annotto Bay on September 8;the Trelawny Justice Centre on September 9; at Hendon in Norwood (beside the army base) in Montego Bay on September 10; and to the May Pen Restorative Justice Unit on September 11.

Week three in September will see visits to the St. Ann Justice Centre on September 15; the Manchester Justice Centre on September 16, and the Granville Community Centre in St. James, on September 17.

The fourth week in September will see the remaining two visits to Gayle in St. Mary on September 22, and to Hendon, Norwood, in Montego Bay on September 23.

To view changes and updates, persons can access the Legal Aid Council website:legalaidcouncil.moj.gov.jm. Persons can also find information on the Council’s Instagram and Facebook pages at Legal Aid Council Jamaica.

Meanwhile, Ms. Anderson is encouraging patrons coming out to the units to ensure they wear their masks.

“If you don’t have your mask, one will be provided for you. But we just want to encourage persons to continue sanitising, maintain social distancing and to keep safe during this time,” Ms. Anderson said.

In addition to increasing public awareness on how the justice system works for Jamaicans, consultations offered during mobile justice unit visits span issues such as criminal matters, divorce, will writing, and the expungement of criminal records.