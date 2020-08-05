Lecturers To Benefit From Training Programme

Hundreds of Jamaican lecturers will benefit from a training programme implemented by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, in partnership with local and international tertiary institutions.

This is part of the Ministry’s efforts to strengthen the capacity of lecturers at the tertiary level of the education system to manage Learning Management Systems and plan lessons and engage students in learning, in an online environment.

In a bulletin issued by the Ministry, it was stated that the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus will train 40 tertiary lecturers, who will function as Trainer of Trainers for the delivery of a programme that will target primary teachers.

The programme is designed to support primary teachers in developing the skills and competencies needed to function effectively in an online environment.

Meanwhile, the Delaware State University in the United States of America (USA), will deliver a 16-hour certificate programme to tertiary lecturers in four phases – July to August 2020, October 2020, February 2021, and May 2021.

More than 3,500 lecturers are expected to participate in the programme being offered by the University.

Tertiary institutions to benefit from this programme are the Knockalva Polytechnic, G.C. Foster College of Physical Education and Sport, Shortwood Teachers’ College, Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, Knox Community College, Bethlehem Moravian College, The Mico University College, College of Arts Science & Education, Sam Sharpe Teachers’ College, Brown’s Town Community College, Portmore Community College, Excelsior Community College, Montego Bay Community College, Church Teachers’ College, Trench Town Polytechnic College, Moneague College and St. Joseph’s Teachers’ College.