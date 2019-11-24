Learners Will Have to Pass Road Code Test Come January 24

Story Highlights As of January 24, 2020, an applicant for a learner’s licence will be required to pass a road code test in order to receive the permit.

The objective is to ensure that persons are better equipped to use the road while they are learning to drive.

He said it is important for individuals to know the road code if they are going to be learning to drive.

The requirement is part of provisions under the new Road Safety Act passed in the Houses of Parliament in 2018.

“Come January, nobody will get a learner’s licence in this country without passing a road code test,” said Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Robert Montague.

“You can’t drive if you don’t know the road code. Once you know it then you apply for the (learner’s permit). We are determined that we are going to save some lives on the road by doing these little steps,” he added.

The Minister was speaking at the signing of a tripartite agreement involving the Transport Authority, EduFocal Business Limited and British Caribbean Insurance Company for an online training programme for drivers and conductors.

The signing ceremony was held at the Ministry’s office in Kingston on Thursday (Nov. 21).