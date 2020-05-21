PHOTOS: Laying Of Wreaths In Recognition of National Workers’ Week/Labour Day

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), gives the thumbs up while trying out an intensive care unit (ICU) bed, which is among $80 million worth of medical equipment donated by the Europen Union ((EU) to assist in the fight against the coronavirus and enhance maternal and child health in Jamaica. The items were handed over at Medical Link Limited in St. Andrew on Wednesday (May 20). Head of the EU Delegation to Jamaica, Ambassador Malgorzata Wasilewska (centre) adjusts the bed, while Technical Director at Medical Link Limited, Lensworth Blake, looks on.

