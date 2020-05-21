Advertisement
PHOTOS: Laying Of Wreaths In Recognition of National Workers’ Week/Labour Day

May 21, 2020
State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne (second left) and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (second right), place wreaths at the Aggie Bernard Monument, Kingston Craft Market, downtown Kingston, on May 19, in recognition of National Workers’ Week/Labour Day. Workers’ Week is being observed under the theme ‘Together we rise, together we build and together we progress’, to pay tribute to Jamaican workers who participated in the 1938 Labour Riots, which led to improved working conditions for the workers of today. Waiting his turn at right is Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams. At left is Deputy Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Winston Ennis.
