Lay Magistrates To Assist Relief Efforts For St. Vincent And The Grenadines

President of the Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica (LMAJ), Dr. Lynden Rose, says the organisation will be donating to the relief effort for people in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines who are being impacted by the violent eruptions of La Soufrière volcano.

“I am very concerned about the natural disaster and we have activated our outreach committee. We are putting together an assistance package to help the citizens who are affected [by the disaster],” Dr. Rose noted.

“More than likely we will be providing the money, so that they can procure the items [needed]. They need feminine products, blankets, water, they need almost everything,” he noted.

Dr. Rose was addressing a Think Tank at the regional office of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) in Montego Bay, St. James, on April 13 to highlight activities for Lay Magistrates Month in April.

These include a church service, a virtual concert, as well as outreach initiatives to assist persons affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, among other activities.

Dr. Rose encouraged citizens to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols as stipulated by the Government and to take the vaccine as soon as it is available to them.

The LMJ President also expressed concern about the level of crime and violence in the country, noting that women and children are not being spared.

“Our women and children are being targeted; this is distressing to us. We are asking our members to help us to get the word out there that we have to do better… this needs to stop,” Dr. Rose said.