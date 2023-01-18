Large Groups Can Enter JCDC Performing Arts Competitions

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) is once again accepting entries for large groups of more than 10 persons for its performing arts competitions.

The programme covers the areas of dance, deaf dance, drama, music, traditional folkforms and speech. Deadline for entries is Friday, January 20, 2023.

Acting Executive Director of the JCDC, Marjorie Leyden-Kirton, told JIS News that the number of participants in various group performances has increased since the Commission’s return of face-to-face engagements following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that participants in traditional folkforms have increased “to the maximum”.

“We are reopening our traditional folk form to the maximum number, where in many cases we can go up to 16 participants in the group dances and sometimes over. So, we are happy with that,” she said.

Over the past two years, the JCDC had curtailed the participation of large groups because of the social distancing measures imposed by the Government to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

Mrs. Leyden-Kirton said that during the pandemic, emphasis was placed on solo performances, particularly in the areas of speech, music and dance, to keep audiences and adjudicators safe.

“We were only able to do solo pieces in 2020 and we had no traditional folk form in 2021. Last year, with the abridged kind of opening, it allowed a certain amount of gathering, so we did bring back traditional folk form but only limited to a maximum of eight persons,” she explained.

“But we are now open to the full slate of competition for all the performing arts subject areas,” she added.

Mrs. Leyden-Kirton said it is an opportunity for established folk form groups to begin rehearsing and training.

“So, it is beneficial having the groups coming back, getting into rehearsals and being able to get their awards and get back out into the working world,” she added.

Mrs. Leyden-Kirton told JIS News that the JCDC will be incorporating the Jonkonnu, one of the oldest dance forms, into its workshops.

Recently, the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon Olivia Grange, said that she is hoping to have at least 300 masqueraders from Jonkonnu bands at the next Independence Grand Gala at the National Stadium in Kingston.

For additional guidance on the entry process for this year’s performing arts competitions, applicants can visit the JCDC’s parish offices or the agency’s website at www.jcdc.gov.jm.