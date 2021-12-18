Laptops For JAD from Church Teachers’ College

Story Highlights The Jamaica Association for the Deaf (JAD) was gifted with nine tablets by Church Teachers' College in Mandeville, recently.

“This donation is greatly appreciated, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges for the JAD in carrying out their deaf education pursuits”, Ms. Badroe said.

The JAD is a non-profit organisation that caters to the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, to improve their quality of life and empower the community to contribute to national development.

The Jamaica Association for the Deaf (JAD) was gifted with nine tablets by Church Teachers’ College in Mandeville, recently.

Director of Business Development at the JAD Deniese Badroe, said the donation from Church Teachers’ College was in response to an appeal by JAD for assistance to ensure that deaf students have access to online classes.

“Many students suffered learning loss due to the pandemic and the lack of suitable devices to access online learning”, she said.

“This donation is greatly appreciated, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges for the JAD in carrying out their deaf education pursuits”, Ms. Badroe said.

“There remains a significant need for more laptops and any assistance that JAD can get in that regard would be very much appreciated”, she pointed out.

The target is to secure 40 laptops, 20 tablets and 15 desktops. Donations may be made in cash or kind.

Ms. Badroe is making an appeal to individuals and organisations wishing to contribute in this way to deaf children’s education, to contact JAD at admin@jamdeaf.org.jm or phone 876-970-1778.

The JAD is a non-profit organisation that caters to the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, to improve their quality of life and empower the community to contribute to national development.