LAMP Merged with NLA

The Land Administration and Management Programme (LAMP) has been merged with the National Land Agency (NLA).

Effective Monday, January 14, LAMP matters were being processed from 8 Ardenne Road, Kingston 10.

This comes after Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the announcement of the merger of both entities in his contribution to the 2018/19 Budget Debate in March 2018.

The merger is in keeping with the Government’s Public Sector Rationalisation Programme, which seeks to streamline the services offered by public bodies through mergers, closures, privatisation or reintegration into the public sector. The LAMP-NLA merger came with a transitional period, to end in April of this year.

For matters concerning LAMP, persons are now asked to contact the NLA via telephone at 876-946-LAND (5263) or 876-750-LAND (5263) or visit its Ardenne Road offices.