Labour State Minister says emphasis will be on modernisation of systems

Reappointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne, says a main area of focus will be the modernisation of the Ministry’s systems and programmes.

Mr. Mayne also says he does not foresee any drastic shift in the policies being pursued by the Ministry during this new term by the Government.

“Certainly as a Ministry, we will be continuing the programmes, systems and the policies that were pursued in the last Administration,” he told JIS News in an interview following the swearing-in ceremony for nine Ministers of State, on September 14, to serve in the various Ministries.

They were sworn in at King’s House by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, on the advice of Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

“There is great focus on modernising the Ministry, not just in terms of our programmes and policies, but the physical plant itself is in need of modernisation. Occupation, safety and health is [also a] big issue,” Mr. Mayne noted.

The State Minister said legislation such as the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Bill will be a priority.

“During the last Administration we focused on it. The Bill, which was laid before the House, spent approximately two years before the Joint Select Committee…that I know will continue,” Mr. Mayne said.

The State Minister pointed out that the disabilities agenda will also be a high priority of the Government.

Ministers of Government and the Attorney General were previously sworn into office on September 7 and 13.