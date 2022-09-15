Labour Ministry to Host Recruitment and Job Opportunity Fair

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s Jamaica Labour Market Information System and Social Intervention Propramme (SIP) will host a recruitment and job opportunity fair on Friday (September 16).
The event is slated for the Webster Memorial United Church Hall, Half-Way-Tree Road, Kingston, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Acting Coordinator for the SIP, Sylvester Anderson, told JIS News that over 400 persons are expected to participate in the fair, which will provide opportunities for future job placement.
Persons can also benefit from internship opportunities, and education and entrepreneurship grants.
Mr. Anderson noted that no interviews will be conducted on the day. However, through the Electronic Labour Exchange (ELE) Department, potential employers have been identified to undertake recruitment activities.
These employers are drawn from several sectors, including business processing outsourcing (BPO), hospitality, fast food, and information technology.
Mr. Anderson advised attendees with no work experience, who may need to be trained on how to operate in the workplace, will be exposed to employability skills training.
He said access to grant support will be available, particularly for persons in their final year of study at tertiary institutions or who are in sixth form at high school.
Several presenters, including motivational speakers and Ministry personnel, will attend to share information and guidance on how to choose a career path, and address any concerns.
Participants should be between 18 and 35 years, with a minimum of three Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects.
They should to take proof of qualification, birth certificate, a photo identification, one passport-sized photograph, Tax Registration Number (TRN), National Insurance Scheme (NIS) card, two references, and two or more copies of their resumé.