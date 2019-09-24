Labour Ministry Sets Up Registry for Skills of Older Persons

Story Highlights The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has initiated a registry of the skills of older persons, to promote the inclusion of these persons in the labour market.

Labour and Social Security Minister, Hon. Shahine Robinson, who made the disclosure at the launch of Senior Citizens’ Week 2019 at the Spanish Court Hotel in Kingston on September 20, is encouraging employers and older persons to take advantage of this system.

“The benefit of this social partnership, on the one hand, provides employers with a skilled and experienced workforce. On the other hand, older persons benefit from greater income security and the intellectual stimulation that comes from working and being productive. This continued engagement also facilitates lifelong learning and provides opportunities for intergenerational social and cultural transfers,” she explained.

Noting that elderly persons are part of a growing cohort of producers and consumers, Mrs. Robinson urged business operators to capitalise on the opportunities presented by this demographic.

“Older persons carry substantial weight in the economy and some hold a significant share of the country’s wealth. I encourage businesses to respond to this growing consumer market by designing products and services that are especially targeted towards them,” she said.

The Minister commended the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC) for its efforts in promoting healthy, active ageing.

One such initiative is the recent launch of the Physical Activities Booklet for older Persons. The booklet was produced in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

“Initiatives like these are glowing examples of the benefits of the joined up government approach and emphasises the advantages of a multisectoral approach. I therefore call on government, civil society, not-for-profit, faith-based and private-sector organisations to join with us in partnerships that will further enhance the healthy, active and productive ageing of our nation,” she said.

Senior Citizens’ Week 2019 is being observed under the theme, ‘Older Persons: Partners in Social, Cultural and Economic Development’.