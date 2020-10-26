Labour Ministry Partners with UTech to Prepare Work-Ready Graduates

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is partnering with the University of Technology (UTech) to promote the use of the Labour Market Information System (LMIS) in order to ensure that graduates are fully equipped to meet the demands of the job market.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Friday (Oct. 23), the entities will collaborate to disseminate relevant labour market information to students, engage in career development activities, and populate the LMIS Skills Bank with qualified, work-ready graduates.

It is in keeping with the Government’s strategic plan to implement labour market reforms to equip the new workforce to respond to current and future challenges.

The LMIS is a job matching facility, which connects employers with qualified job seekers.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Karl Saluda, in his remarks at the signing ceremony held at the Ministry’s North Street address in Kingston, said alignment of the new generation of job seekers with labour market trends is particularly important at this time, when the country is dealing with the unprecedented changes brought about by the coronavirus (COVID -19).

“What we are trying to do is to overcome the impact of the COVID pandemic. It has attacked the basis on which an economy can grow –the productive area. This initiative will enable the students to be well ahead of the game by being prepared for what is demanded by and is available in the market place,” he said.

He noted that there is ongoing cooperation between the private and public sectors, as well as academia to address the debilitating effects of the pandemic on the productive sector.

Minister Samuda said that the Government is committed to creating a stronger workforce, guided by labour market information to meet the demands of the future.

“(This partnership) is the precursor to something that is to be implemented across the country because in the final analysis, our objective is to make information more readily accessible to the relevant groups (students, school administrators) at the various learning institutions,” he noted.

For his part, Acting President of UTech, Professor Colin Giles said that the collaboration with the Labour Ministry and the tertiary institution “is one that I know will benefit students, graduates, the LMIS and Jamaica as a whole.”

“It …will strengthen access to data that informs market intelligence and support access to information for job seekers, employers and other stakeholders,” he add.