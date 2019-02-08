Labour Minister Says Gov’t Intent on Breaking Cycle of Informality

Story Highlights Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson, says the Government is intent on breaking the “cycle of informality”, where more and more Jamaican workers will be trained and transition into the formal economy.

This approach, she argues, will allow for workers to better access social benefits, such as housing solutions, and will also be better able to contribute to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).

“The informal economy, unfortunately, accounts for a significant percentage of the labour force. We have to get more of our workers into the mainstream where they can be normalised and lead highly productive lives. Jamaica’s biggest asset is its people, and we have proven, time and time again, that given the opportunity, we can accomplish great things,” she said.

The Minister was speaking at the ceremony to break ground for the new US$250-million Ocean Coral Spring Hotel in Falmouth on February 6.

Mrs. Robinson, in the meantime, said she is extremely thrilled to see new investments pouring into Jamaica, noting that she cannot recall a more exciting time for the country’s tourism sector.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the management of H10 Coral Ocean Hotel for their belief in Jamaica as a premier tourist destination. We welcome you to our shores and look forward to an excellent relationship,” Mrs. Robinson said.

She added that the magnitude and size of the hotel investment “is rather encouraging”, as the workers who are trained will find employment “in keeping with the decent work agenda”.

The Minister said she is “beseeching” all employers to take every step to utilise the local workforce, noting that “our Jamaican workers” are known internationally to be industrious and committed.

“Construction of this hotel will certainly create job opportunities for our citizens. Our workers remain one of the most important pillars in our social and economic advancement. The provision of jobs is not only in recognition of their worth to society, but also our commitment to their own personal development,” she argued.