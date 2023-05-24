Labour Day Projects Undertaken by Hanover and Trelawny Municipal Corporations

Scores of residents and corporate entities joined the Hanover Municipal Corporation to work at several locations across the parish on Labour Day (May 23).

Deputy Mayor of Lucea, Councillor Andria Dehaney-Grant, told JIS News that this year’s theme, ‘Plant a Tree for Life – Promoting Climate Change Mitigation, Food Security and Road Safety’, served as an inspiration and guide for the Corporation’s choice of projects.

“I am impressed… . I have been driving across the parish from this morning and I realise that we have gotten more persons to come out and work than they usually do. There are communities that are working on improvement projects that are separate and apart from those being sponsored by the Corporation. That is what we really want, as in order for this nation to get better, we need everyone working together,” she said.

Mrs. Dehaney-Grant, who is also Councillor for the Sandy Bay Division, implored her constituents to continue working together and not just wait on Labour Day to build synergies and promote unity.

She also noted that the planting of trees will improve the integrity of the environment and provide food.

“Guardian Life, HEART/NSTA Trust – Kenilworth, and Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa have all come out to work today. So, we are painting a number of pedestrian crossings adjacent to the Hanover Parish Library as well as the entrances of a number of schools, such as Rusea’s High, Green Island High, Esher, and Mount Ward Primary, to name a few,” Councillor Dehaney-Grant said.

In Falmouth, the Trelawny Municipal Corporation focused on planting fruit trees and decorative plants on the grounds of the newly opened Drop-in Centre and Homeless Shelter.

Chairman of the Corporation and Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor Collen Gager, told JIS News that this specific location was selected in support of food provisions for the homeless, “… and so trees such as mango, guava and ackee are being planted on the premises.”.

He shared that this project is just a small aspect of the work that is being done in the parish, “as a pedestrian crossing for a primary school in the area will be created in aid of promoting road safety”.

Members of staff of the Corporation also turned out in their numbers to refresh several pedestrian crossings adjacent to schools in the town.

He noted that completion of all the projects has been made possible through the support from churches and members of the wider community.