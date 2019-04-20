Labour Day Activities Focusing on Children’s Safety

Children’s safety is the focus of activities being organised by the Government to commemorate Labour Day this year, on Thursday, May 23.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, says special emphasis is being placed on instituting safeguards for children on the roads and at schools.

“It is timely, and I think we should also address… the safety of our children from predators. We cannot overlook [this] in our planning and discussions, [as to] how we will address it in a public way,” she added.

The Minister was addressing members of the National Labour Day Planning Committee, during a meeting at Jamaica House on Thursday (April 18).

Ms. Grange, who chairs the committee, outlined the rationale for this year’s focus.

“We thought that the elevation of road safety onto this national community-based platform will deepen the impact of the existing public-private road safety campaign led by the National Road Safety Council; Ministry of Transport and Mining; Ministry of Education, Youth and Information; JN foundation; and UNICEF Jamaica, among others,” she said.

The Minister emphasized that Workers’ Week and Labour Day “occur at a critical period for our nation’s children and vulnerable road users, as they take place during Child Month and just before Road Safety Month”.

Over the past several weeks, Committee members have been meeting to discuss activities for Labour Day, which culminates Workers’ Week beginning Sunday, May 19.

Among the other slated activities are a national thanksgiving church service, and concert. The events will be formally unveiled during a ceremony to be announced.

Labour Day is organised by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport in collaboration with several Ministries, Departments and Agencies, and community groups.

The administrations of the Municipal Corporations are also instrumental in the planning and execution of activities at the community level.