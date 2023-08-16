Labour and Social Security Ministry Advises of Upgrading Work to Telephone Infrastructure

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is advising members of the public that during the period Wednesday, August 16 to Monday, August 21, 2023, customers may experience delays when contacting our offices via telephone.
The delays are due to work currently being undertaken to upgrade the Ministry’s telephone infrastructure as part of our transformation process.
The Ministry apologizes for the inconvenience caused and thanks our valued clients and stakeholders for their patience, as we improve our systems to serve you better.
That was a Public Service Announcement from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, providing opportunity, stability and social protection.