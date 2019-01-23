KSAMC to Finance Training of Persons in the Creative Industry

Story Highlights The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) will be financing the training of young persons who are active in the creative industry.

Speaking at the launch of Reggae Month 2019 on Sunday (January 20) at Ribbiz Ocean Lounge, Victoria Pier, Kingston Waterfront, Mayor of Kingston, Senator Delroy Williams, said discussions have started with a group of young people in the industry.

“The KSAMC has embarked on financing training for young persons across the Municipality to give them training in various sectors of the creative industry. We have to start somewhere. The skills set is necessary. The training is necessary,” Mayor Williams said.

He highlighted the potential in film and advertising industries, adding that advertising “is huge, but it requires creativity”.

The Mayor also cited the contribution of reggae across the globe and said that oppressed people have used the music, because “it gives them a voice”.

Meanwhile, the Mayor reported that the Municipality has experienced a 14 per cent increase in revenues this year from the entertainment industry.

He attributed the increase to a group of young event promoters who have been creating products that appeal to a wide cross section of the population in the Municipality.

“They are on the cutting edge. We have gone into breakfast parties, and different types of products to appeal to different persons. That is very important for the industry,” he said.

He called on young entertainers to remain on the cutting edge of creating products that will appeal to many persons.

“We do not have oil yet; we don’t have gold yet, but we have creativity and we have a competitive advantage. Let us use that competitive advantage to grow our country. I believe we can and we are committed to it,” he added.

At the ceremony, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertaiment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange; and Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, outlined the collaboration between their ministries for the celebration of Reggae Month in February.

It will be the first celebration of Reggae Month since the inscription of reggae on the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in November 2018.