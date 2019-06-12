KSAMC to Convene Special Sitting to Pay Tribute to Edward Seaga

The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is to convene a special sitting at which Councillors will offer tributes to the late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga, who died on May 28 at age 89.

This was disclosed by Deputy Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Winston Ennis, during today’s (June 11) meeting of the Corporation in downtown Kingston.

During the sitting, Councillors and others observed a period of silence in memory of Mr. Seaga, who was one of the key architects of Jamaica’s Constitution, which was framed in 1961.

In his remarks, Councillor Ennis said Mr. Seaga, by virtue of his unquestionable commitment to the people of Jamaica, developed and expanded several national institutions that have created immense and priceless benefit to the people of Jamaica.

He noted too that Mr. Seaga skilfully, deliberately and decisively led Jamaica during trying times.

During the course of his political life, Mr. Seaga made a significant impact on Jamaica’s growth and development through the introduction of various programmes and the establishment of institutions across the social, cultural, political and financial landscapes.

On June 19, both Houses of Parliament will sit in a joint session, starting at 2:00 p.m., to pay tribute to the former legislator.

The State funeral for Mr. Seaga will be held on Sunday, June 23 at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, after which he will be buried in National Heroes Park.

During the official period of mourning (June 19 to 22), the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all public buildings.

Mr. Seaga represented the constituency of West Kingston from 1962 until his retirement from active politics in 2005. He was Jamaica’s fifth Prime Minister, serving from 1980 to 1989.