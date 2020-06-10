KSAMC To Clean More Than 100 Drains In Corporate Area

The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) will be embarking on a comprehensive drain-cleaning programme in several communities across the Corporate Area, targeting more than 100 drains.

This annual cleaning programme seeks to reduce flooding and forms part of the Municipality’s hurricane-preparedness activities.

The exercise will be undertaken in phases, with 51 critical coastal drains in communities in approximately 13 Divisions benefiting from the project in the first instance.

Mayor of Kingston, Senator, Councillor Delroy Williams, provided details at a sitting of the KSAMC on June 9, at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.

He said, thereafter, approximately 23 non-coastal drains will be cleaned in communities in 10 Divisions.

“In all, about [74] critical drains will be cleaned, both coastal and non-coastal over the next few weeks, and that is part of our preparation for the hurricane season,” he said.

Senator Williams said following the completion of the cleaning exercise for coastal and non-coastal drains, a number of regular drains will be cleaned.

“So basically, at the end of it, we would have had a comprehensive cleaning of drains amounting to easily over 100 drains being cleaned across the Municipality in preparation for the hurricane season,” he added.

Councillor Williams informed that the list consisting of drains has been completed by the City Engineer’s Department of the Municipality.

He said by next week, Councillors will be advised of the drains that will be cleaned in their Divisions.

“At that time, you can raise questions or you can just assist the process in terms of the drains that the Engineer’s Department have identified,” he said.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 through November 30.

An above-normal 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is expected, according to forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in the United States,

The official forecast for 2020 is for between 13 and 19 tropical storms to develop, which is above the 12 tropical storms in an average year.