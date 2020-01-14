KSAMC Ratifies Presentation Of Keys To Miss World

The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) has ratified the conferment of the Keys to the City of Kingston on Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh.

The resolution was passed at today’s (January 14) meeting of the Corporation in downtown Kingston.

Miss Singh was presented with the keys during a cultural tribute, held in her honour at Emancipation Park in St. Andrew on Saturday, December 21, during her homecoming celebrations.

The resolution, moved by Councillor for the Stony Hill Division, Tosha Schwapp, and seconded by Councillor, Vineyard Town Division, Andrew Swaby, pointed out that the KSAMC saw it most fitting to confer the Keys to the City of Kingston on Ms. Singh, in recognition of her awesome and momentous achievement on being crowned Miss World 2019.

The resolution further said that Ms. Singh brought immense joy and happiness to the people of Jamaica and the Jamaican Diaspora on winning the Miss World 2019 title.

It also said that the Miss World title is considered the most prestigious international beauty pageant across the globe, where each nation selects from among its most beautiful, talented, and congenial women to vie for the coveted crown.

In her remarks, Councillor Schwapp said Ms. Singh distinguished herself during the competition and “made us proud” and will promote ‘Brand Jamaica’.

“We have conferred the key because we are proud, not only as Kingston but we are proud Jamaicans to know that this ‘little and tallawah’ young lady has placed us again on the map,” she said.

The resolution was also supported by Councillors Suzan Senior, Dennis Gordon, Kari Douglas and Eugene Kelly.

Ms. Singh is the fourth Jamaican to take the Miss World title.