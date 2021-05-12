KSAMC Passes Resolution To Name Roads In Cassia Park Division

The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) on Tuesday (May 11), approved a resolution to name three previously unnamed roads in the Cassia Park Division, Kingston 11.

The resolution applies to those parts of Waltham Park known as 75 Lane, 77 Lane and Back Lane, which respectively, will now be called Hibiscus Drive, Beverly Prince Drive and Historic Drive.

Beverly Prince Drive is named for the current Councillor of the Cassia Park Division.

The names are to be gazetted and published in the shortest possible time in order to facilitate the next steps in the process, which include the erection of the street name signs and public ceremonies.

Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, in his address at the Council meeting held at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston, commended the Councillors for the bipartisanship shown in the unanimous support and passing of the resolution.

Councillor for the Havendale Division, Vernon McLeod, who moved the resolution, said that the naming of the roads will enable the approximately 1,500 persons residing in the communities to have their own identifiable address.

He pointed out that new postmen often have a difficulty in identifying and locating residents.

“It will bring improvement in the self-esteem to the residents. They will have their own identifiable address and by doing so… we will be improving the quality of life for the residents in that area. No longer will they be seen as living in a ‘big yard’,” Councillor McLeod said.

Councillor for the Maxfield Park Division, Dennis Gordon, said that the naming of a road in honour of a sitting Councillor is significant.

“It is good that we honour one of our colleagues who is serving with distinction,” he said.

Councillor for the Whitfield Town Division, Eugene Kelly, for his part, said that the new street names should be reported to the relevant agencies, so that the necessary changes can be recorded.

He suggested that the KSAMC also pay homage to former mayors by naming roads in their honour.

Councillor Prince, in her response, expressed gratitude for the recognition, noting that “service is important”.

“It’s a very great feeling. It’s an overwhelming support from both sides of the political divide, and that shows that we have matured,” she said.

The resolution noted that detailed work was carried out in the Cassia Park Division to identify the previously unnamed roads to include site visits by personnel from the City Inspector and the Chief Engineering Officer’s departments. There was also in-depth consultations with citizens in the areas.

The resolution will be sent to the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, and entities such as the National Works Agency (NWA), National Land Agency (NLA), National Water Commission (NWC), National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), and the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS).