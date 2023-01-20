Konnexx Services Provides $10.5 Million Worth of Hygiene And Sanitisation Supplies to Health System

The public health system has received a donation of hygiene and sanitisation supplies valued at $10.5 million from technology company Konnexx Services Limited.
The items, which include electrostatic sprayers, sanitisers and sanitiser dispensers, sanitiser mats, and hygiene supplies, will be distributed to 26 hospitals to aid in the fight against viral and bacterial infections.
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, were presented with the supplies by Founder and Managing Director of Konnexx Services Limited, Dean Nevers, during a ceremony in the Banquet Hall, Office of the Prime Minister, on January 18.
Prime Minister Holness expressed gratitude for the donation.
“I want to commend you, sir, and your company for taking a very nationalistic approach, looking at what you can do to better Jamaica and for being a very good corporate citizen. You are a perfect example of an enlightened businessman who is fulfilling his corporate social responsibility,” he said.
Prime Minister Holness encouraged other corporate entities to give back to the country. “This is a good look for Konnexx and, indeed, Jamaica’s healthcare system is… grateful,” he added.
State Minister, Mrs. Cuthbert Flynn, said the donation represents another demonstration of public-private partnership in action.
She said the contribution from Konnexx will “support the availability of sanitary and hygiene supplies at the point of care. [They] will go a far way in preventing cross contamination and diminishing the spread of germs, viruses and bacteria throughout our facilities.”
For his part, Mr. Never said the donation aims to support disinfecting and sanitising needs in the healthcare system.
He noted that his company is always looking at ways to give back and “we will continue to progress along this path”.
Konnexx is one of the leading providers of communication and connectivity solutions in Jamaica and the wider CARICOM region.