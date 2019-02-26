Keeping Crime Out of Gaming Industry Major Focus of BGLC

Story Highlights Keeping crime out of the gaming industry is a major focus of the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC), says Director of Enforcement at the BGLC, Noel Bacquie.

Speaking at a JIS ‘Think Tank’ recently, the Director said that persons wanting to become owners and operators of gaming machines will need to obtain a gaming licence from the BGLC.

However, prior to receiving a licence there has to be a ‘fit and proper’ assessment to ensure that people entering the industry are not criminals.

Keeping crime out of the gaming industry is a major focus of the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC), says Director of Enforcement at the BGLC, Noel Bacquie.

Speaking at a JIS ‘Think Tank’ recently, the Director said that persons wanting to become owners and operators of gaming machines will need to obtain a gaming licence from the BGLC.

However, prior to receiving a licence there has to be a ‘fit and proper’ assessment to ensure that people entering the industry are not criminals.

Therefore, Mr. Bacquie pointed out that there is a three-tiered process for covering the various categories of licences.

“For the licences, the BGLC would require individuals to give detailed information about themselves – two references; a criminal certificate from the police; as well as to undergo an interview,” Mr. Bacquie said.

He highlighted that as the risk level rises, so does the level of investigation, explaining that there is an even higher level of investigation for betting and lottery agents.

This level of investigation would take into account education, employment history, credit information and legal standing.

He said that an even higher tier is the multi-jurisdictional level, where the applicant has financial interest outside of Jamaica; then a third party would be engaged to conduct those investigations.