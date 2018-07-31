JUTC to Provide Transport to Denbigh

President of the Jamaica Agricultural Society, Norman Grant, addresses JIS ‘Think Tank’, recently. He gave an update on plans for Denbigh 2018. + - Photo: Adrian Walker President of the Jamaica Agricultural Society, Norman Grant, addresses JIS ‘Think Tank’, recently. He gave an update on plans for Denbigh 2018. Story Highlights Patrons attending this year’s Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show, scheduled to take place from August 4 to 6, will be given an opportunity to travel in comfort.

Addressing a JIS ‘Think Tank’ recently, President of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) and Chairman of the Denbigh Planning Committee, Norman Grant, said the JUTC will shuttle persons from Spanish Town, Half-Way Tree and the Portmore Mall.

Persons may purchase tickets at a cost of $1,400 for adults and $1,200 for children at the JUTC Office, Shop 126b, Greater Portmore Shopping Centre; Spanish Town Transport Centre on Burke Road; the Half-Way Tree Transport Centre; and the JUTC downtown hub, 9 East Parade. Tickets will cover the return trip each day.



The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) will again provide park-and-ride services over the three days.

Persons may purchase tickets at a cost of $1,400 for adults and $1,200 for children at the JUTC Office, Shop 126b, Greater Portmore Shopping Centre; Spanish Town Transport Centre on Burke Road; the Half-Way Tree Transport Centre; and the JUTC downtown hub, 9 East Parade. Tickets will cover the return trip each day.

Buses depart Half-Way Tree Transport Centre 8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.; Portmore Mall, 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon; and Spanish Town Transport Centre at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Departure times from Denbigh will be 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., daily.

The 66th staging of the show will be held at the Denbigh Showground, May Pen, Clarendon, under the theme ‘Grow what you eat… Eat what you grow: Agriculture, securing our future’.

A major highlight of the show is the nightly entertainment activities. Mr. Grant disclosed that the coronation of the Farm Queen on Saturday, August 4 will kick off the entertainment package.

Thirteen young women will vie for the coveted crown and scholarships sponsored by the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC); the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE); and the Jamaica Diaspora Agriculture Taskforce (JDAT).

On Sunday, August 5, the highly anticipated Hi-Pro Denbigh Gospel Extravaganza will close the day’s show. Performance will be from a number of gospel artistes, including Papa San, Kevin Downswell, Prodigal Son and the Transformation Band.

“The Hi-Pro Gospel show has proven to be a big attraction at Denbigh,” Mr. Grant noted.

On the final day, Monday, August 6, there will be performances by Pam Hall, Aaron Silk, One Third and several other local artistes. The main objectives of the Denbigh Show are to promote the agricultural sector, display the best foods produced in Jamaica, and highlight the importance of agriculture to the export sector and the national economy.

Gates to the showground will open 8:00 a.m. each day and admission is $1,000 for adults and $400 for children.