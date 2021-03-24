JUTC To Provide Reduced Service On Weekends Of Curfew And Easter Holiday Period

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company, JUTC, will be operating a reduced service for essential and frontline staff on the weekends of the curfew and during the Easter holiday period. This follows recent adjustments to the curfew hours by the government to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Corporate Communications Manager Cecil Thoms said “the JUTC will provide normal service during 5am to 8pm, on weekdays. However, the Company will provide reduced service on the weekends of the curfew and the Easter holiday period.” He added that schedules are posted on the bus company’s website and social media pages.

“Commuters can view the schedules at our website at jutc.gov.jm or they may view the schedules on our Facebook page at Jamaica Urban Transit Company or on Twitter @JUTCLTD. We encourage commuters to familiarize themselves with the schedules. Should our commuters have any query or concerns, they may also call our Customer Care team at 888-588-2287 or our REPORT IT hotline at 876-570-1789,” Mr. Thoms said.

Meanwhile, the Corporate Communications Manager is also taking this opportunity to appeal to customers to continue to wear their masks for the entire length of their journey when using public transportation. He says while there has been an appreciable increase in mask wearing, the JUTC has noticed a trend that upon entering the bus, customers tend to uncover their nose or take off the mask completely.

“We are appealing to customers to desist from this practice. Keep your mask on, ensuring that it covers your nose and mouth and wear it for the full length of your journey until you get home. We want you to keep safe and be alive,” Mr.Thoms said.